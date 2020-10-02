STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha uses less than 25 per cent of Nirbhaya fund even as crimes against women rise

Smriti Irani said out of the Rs  60.78 crore released by the Centre under the Nirbhaya Fund in 2020, the Odisha Government has utilised only Rs 15.15 crore, less than even 25 per cent.

Published: 02nd October 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

rape, rapist, minor rape, sexual assault

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as crime against women increased in Odisha by around 4,000 cases in 2019 compared to the previous year, utilisation of Nirbhaya fund by the State Government during the period was one of the lowest in the country.

Facts about the utilisation of Nirbhaya fund came to the fore in replies to two unstarred questions in the Lok Sabha by Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani during the recently held session in Parliament.

The Minister said out of the Rs  60.78 crore released by the Centre under the Nirbhaya Fund in 2020, the Odisha Government has utilised only Rs  15.15 crore, less than even 25 per cent. Several states including Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal were way ahead in utilisation of the fund compared to Odisha.

Replying to a unstarred question in the Lok Sabha on November 11, 2019, the Minister had said that Odisha had submitted utilisation certificate for only Rs  58 lakh out of Rs  22.7 crore received from the fund. The reply revealed that though Rs  5.4 crore was released by the department of Justice, the State Government had not utilised the money. Similarly, Rs  10.38 crore was released to the State under the one stop Centre scheme. However, the utilisation was only Rs  54.46 lakh.

The Minister, however, said that under the universalisation of women helpline scheme, the Odisha Government utilised Rs  140.64 lakh out of the Rs  191.76 lakh released from the Fund.The Nirbhaya Fund was established by the Centre for supporting projects specifically designed to improve the safety and security of women.

The corpus fund is non-lapsable, administered by the department of economic affairs of the Finance Ministry. She said in order to facilitate states to undertake efficient and timely investigation of sexual assault cases, 14,590 sexual assault evidence collection (SAEC) kits were provided by the Centre for use in such cases at a total cost of Rs  2.97 crore. Odisha had received 513 kits, she said.

The Minister said that under the Nirbhaya fund, proposed projects submitted by the states should have features like direct impact on safety and security concerns of women, optimum use of existing infrastructure, innovative use of technology and provision for real time intervention.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha crime crimes against women Nirbhaya fund Odisha women safety
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp