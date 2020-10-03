Express trains resume services

PURI: In a relief to the local hospitality industry, long distance express trains started plying from Puri from Thursday. Puri-Ahmedabad, Puri-Durg, Puri-New Delhi Purusottam and Puri-Sialdah express resumed services after around seven months. This apart, Puri-New Delhi Neelachal express would run from October 6. Sources in the Railways said more trains would resume service soon.
