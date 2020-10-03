Odisha government shy of bringing farm Bills in this Assembly session

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As protests against the contentious new farm laws have intensified across the country, the BJD Government in the State seems to have decided to play safe and not likely to bring two similar legislations to be passed in the Assembly during the ongoing Monsoon session.The two Bills, the Odisha Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (promotion and facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Odisha Agricultural Produce and Livestock Contract Farming Services (promotion and facilitation) Bill, 2020 were not in the list of seven bills which were introduced in the Assembly on Tuesday. Besides, the two are also not in the agenda of the House on Saturday.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra said that it does not seem that the Government is planning to bring the two Bills during the Monsoon session. Three days of the session have already passed and only five days are left during which there are many businesses of the House to be conducted. With only two hours per day allotted for discussion of Bills due to Covid restrictions, there is not much time left to introduce them and get them passed, he said.

About the two ordinances, the CLP leader said that the Government is appearing to have taken the safer route of renewing them after six months. He, however, said that the Congress members will demand a discussion on the plight of farmers in the House on Saturday.Opposition chief whip and BJP leader Mohan Majhi went further and said that the Government is likely to adjourn the Assembly after the contentious Universities Bill is passed. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) had allotted three hours for discussion and passing of the Bill, he said and added that discussion on the legislation has started and will continue on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, Cooperation Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, who should have piloted the two farm Bills, has tested Covid-19 positive and recuperating. He is not likely to attend the House during the session. Agriculture minister Arun Kumar Sahu said he was not aware about any such Bill to be introduced during the session.The Odisha Agricultural Produce and Livestock Contract Farming and Services (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at registration of farmers with contract farming companies for improving production and productivity by way of land, soil management, seeds, saplings, fingerlings, inputs, feed and fodder, technology and other such services much like the the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill that was passed by Parliament.

Similarly, the Odisha Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (promotion and facilitation) Bill, 2020 seeks to amend the Odisha Agricultural Produce Markets Amendment Act, 1957 to provide geographically restriction-free trade and transaction of agricultural produce including livestock across the State and country.