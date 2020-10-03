STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rourkela Steel Plant stares at manpower crisis

The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL is staring at a serious crisis of manpower shortage as a substantial number of its employees have tested positive for Covid-19.

Published: 03rd October 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Members of RIKKS take out a motorcycle rally in Rourkela on Sunday | Express

Members of RIKKS take out a motorcycle rally in Rourkela on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL is staring at a serious crisis of manpower shortage as a substantial number of its employees have tested positive for Covid-19.As many as 680 employees have been infected so far and 250 cases are still active. Four workers have succumbed to the virus between September 10 and 21.

President of BMS-affiliated Rourkela Ispat Karkhana Karmachari Sangh (RIKKS) Himanshu Bal said it is alarming that more than 600 cases have been reported in the plant. “Considering the Covid-19 care and management capacity of Ispat General Hospital (IGH), the situation is under control. But if the upward trend continues and the virus spread is not contained, the situation may spin out of control,” he said.

The RSP should not be blamed for the spike in positive cases since it is doing its bit by carrying out regular awareness and sanitation drives along with Covid care management. An increased number of employees are growing careless and are getting infected, which is very dangerous for all, Bal added. Incidentally, RSP’s chief executive officer Dipak Chattraj, who was infected by Covid-19, completed his mandatory home isolation period on Thursday and joined duty on Friday. 

Sources in the RSP management said the plant authorities are taking all possible steps to control the virus spread and the situation is under control. They attributed the rise in positive cases to increased testing and advised employees to strictly adhere to Covid-19 guidelines to protect themselves, their families and others. 

Meanwhile, a chorus is growing for SAIL to treat RSP employees succumbing to Covid-19 as death on duty. All major trade unions including the RIKKS, CITU and INTUC are demanding job on compassion ground and all permissible benefits to families of employees dying of Covid-19. The Steel Executives’ Federation of India (SEFI) is also toeing a similar line and recently shot off a letter to the SAIL chairman demanding to treat Covid-19 deaths as death on duty. During lockdown, SAIL employees were engaged in steel production, an essential service, by risking their lives, SEFI reasoned.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela Steel Plant
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp