Rain lashes parts of Bhubaneswar, to continue for next five days

By ANI

BHUBANESWAR: Several parts of Bhubaneswar on Sunday experienced rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm due to low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Vehicular traffic at roads came to a grinding halt owing to waterlogging at several places in the district.

The weather department has predicted light rainfall in Bhubaneswar for the next 5 days.

"A low pressure area lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast and a cyclonic circulation in lower tropospheric levels lies over central Assam and neighbourhood. Under its influence - fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely over Odisha during next 3-4 days," the IMD said.

The maximum temperature in Odisha on Saturday was recorded at 30 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 24.6 degree Celsius.