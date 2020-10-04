Sambalpur city to get three fitness centres by October end

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur city will get three health and fitness centres by the end of this month.

The fitness centres are being developed by Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) at PHED ground in Ainthapali, Burla stadium and Subash field in Hirakud. The Sarva Shiksha Abhijan (SSA) has been entrusted the task of executing the projects.

The under-construction fitness

centre at Ainthapali locality

Assistant engineer of SSA, Sambalpur, Suryakanta Biswal said construction of buildings for the three health and fitness centres is almost complete. While paint work at Burla stadium is over, it will start at the remaining centres soon. Subsequently, fitness equipment will be installed, he said.

Each centre is being developed over an area of 40 feet X 40 feet at a cost of `70 lakh. Equipment including treadmill, chest press machine, shoulder press machine, lat pull down machine, leg press and abdominal crunch machines will be installed at the fitness centres which will have separate sections for males and females.

The fitness centres will be handed over to the Sports department after completion of the work and the office of district sports officer, Sambalpur will run and manage them centres.