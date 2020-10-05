STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Depression alert in Bay of Bengal, IMD watchful

As the peak cyclone month enters, a fresh low pressure is predicted to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal around October 9.

Published: 05th October 2020 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Bay of Bengal for representational purpose only

Image of Bay of Bengal for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the peak cyclone month enters, a fresh low pressure is predicted to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal around October 9.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said the system is likely to move north-westwards towards north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts with gradual intensification into a depression in subsequent two to three days. According to Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre for Tropical Cyclones, New Delhi, the genesis potential index indicates a zone for cyclogenesis over north Andaman Sea and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal between October 9 and 10. 

Director General of IMD, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told the TNIE that the low pressure area is expected to intensify into a depression but as of  now, no model indicates formation of a cyclone over the region. “Since it is a cyclonic season, we are continuously monitoring the situation,” he said. 

Climatologically, Bay of Bengal and Arabian sea normally experience five cyclones annually - one over Arabian sea and four over the Bay of  Bengal. Out of  five cyclones, one develops during pre-monsoon season and four post monsoon. Earlier in May, a low pressure area formed over south-east Bay of  Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea had intensified into cyclone Amphan.

“Conditions like high sea surface temperature, madden-julian oscillation (MJO), thermal energy, weak wind shear and others are highly conducive for cyclongenesis over the region,” said a cyclone expert. 

The MJO is an eastward-moving pulse of cloud and rainfall that travels around the planet close to the equator, returning to its initial starting point every 30 to 60 days on average. Between June and October 1, at least 10 low pressure areas have formed over the Bay of Bengal. 
 

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bay of Bengal
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp