Senior BJD leader and Pipili MLA Pradeep Maharathy laid to rest with full State honour

Senior BJD leader and Pipili MLA Pradeep Maharathy’s mortal remains were consigned to flames at Swargadwar cremation ground here with full State honour. 

The bereaved family members of Pradeep Maharathy in Pipili on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

PURI: Senior BJD leader and Pipili MLA Pradeep Maharathy’s mortal remains were consigned to flames at Swargadwar cremation ground here with full State honour. In the afternoon, Maharathy’s mortal remains were brought in a procession from Bhubaneswar to his constituency Pipili and later to Puri Swargadwar. His son Rudrapratap performed the last rites and his daughter was also present. 

District Collector, Puri Balwant Singh and SP Akhileswar Singh laid floral wreaths on Maharathy’s body and police presented a guard of honour. School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Ranjan Dash, Satyabadi MLA Umakanta Samantray and former MP Prasana Patsani were present. 

Meanwhile, a pal of gloom descended on Pipili after Maharathy’s demise. The veteran BJD leader and a former minister had begun his political career from SCS College, Puri. He was the president of the college union and opposed Emergency. 

Police had registered a number of criminal cases against him for his political activities opposing Emergency and he was also booked under MISA and sent to jail. Maharathy was jailed for more than a year and was released in 1977. 

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the number of participants in Maharathy’s funeral was limited. However, hundreds of his friends, supporters and fans gathered along the road to have the last glimpse of the departed soul. 

