STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Teachers oppose university ordinance, call for silent protest

A six-member delegation of the committee also met Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeking Centre’s intervention in this regard. 

Published: 05th October 2020 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A joint action committee formed by Odisha university teachers has called for a statewide silent protest seeking withdrawal of the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and the proposed legislation in this regard. 

Terming the ordinance as draconian, the committee has demanded its complete withdrawal and appealed the State Government to put a stop to the ‘hasty efforts’ to replace it with a legislation for which the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has been tabled in the ongoing monsoon session of the Assembly. 

The entire university ecosystem for educational excellence would collapse if the new legislation that encourages further bureaucratisation of the system in the State is enacted, said convenor of the committee Prof Kunja Bihari Panda. 

He said the committee was formed after taking views of more than 300 faculty members of the State universities who have opposed the ordinance and the Bill.

Members of the committee said ordinance that recommends appointment of teachers through the Odisha Public Service Commission oversteps the university autonomy in recruitment of faculty members. They said the proposals for abolishing the Senate, interference in the appointment of the vice-chancellors and changes in the composition of the syndicate are also efforts to squeeze the autonomy of the universities.

They further said the ordinance is in conflict with the UGC guidelines for university governance and may eventually result in withdrawal of UGC support to Odisha’s universities and de-recognition of the degrees offered by the universities in the State.  

A six-member delegation of the committee also met Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeking Centre’s intervention in this regard. 

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha university joint action committee Odisha university teachers
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp