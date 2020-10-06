STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Hospital staff takes bribe to arrange blood

An employee of Udala Sub Divisional Hospital in Mayurbhanj district has been caught on tape taking bribe from a patient’s relative to arrange a unit of blood. 

Published: 06th October 2020 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: An employee of Udala Sub Divisional Hospital in Mayurbhanj district has been caught on tape taking bribe from a patient’s relative to arrange a unit of blood. The video of the blood bank worker Pradip Behera accepting Rs 1,500 from one Rajkishore Murmu of Angarpoda village has gone viral on social media.

Sources said, an elderly woman Salgi Marandi village had been admitted to the SDH on Sunday. After a medical examination, doctors had said she needed at least three units of blood as her haemoglobin level had dipped. Based on their advice, Salgi’s grandson Rajkishore Murmu tried to arrange for blood but was unable to find a donor with A+ blood group.

When he sought help from Pradip, the latter said he can arrange a suitable donor but asked Rajkishore to pay `1,500 for  each unit of blood. Rajkishore paid `1,500 cash to Pradip. However, the video was secretly captured by someone close by and made viral on social media a day later.

The accused has also confessed to taking the bribe while handing over the cash to a relative who provided a unit of blood for money. Meanwhile, doctor in-charge Laxmikanta Pati said the department will conduct an enquiry into the matter.  

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bribe
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp