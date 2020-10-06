Odisha: Rebuked by mother, minor ends life

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 15-year-old boy ended his life by jumping into Kharasrota river after being rebuked by his mother for playing game on his mobile phone at Banapur village within Binjharpur police limits on Sunday.

The body of the deceased, Baruna Samal, who had cleared his Matriculation examinations this year and taken admission in the local higher secondary school, was recovered from the river on Monday.

Sources said his mother had reprimanded him for playing games on his mobile phone and took away the device from him.

Baruna left the house after the incident and did not return. His body was found floating in the river at Mainda ghat by some locals.

It was sent to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and investigation into the matter is on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)