Plaint against Minister for Covid norm violation

By Express News Service

PURI: Two complaints have been filed against School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and Satyabadi MLA Umakant Samantrai with Sea Beach police for violation of Covid-19 norms during the funeral of BJD leader Pradeep Maharathy at Swargadwar on Sunday.

While one of the complaints was filed by Jagannath Sena, the other was by the city unit of BJP. Convenor of Jagannath Sena Priyadarshan Pattnaik said both Dash and Samantrai were present at Maharathy’s funeral at Swargadwar despite the fact they are infected with Covid-19.

Their presence at the cremation site has exposed several people to the virus. “Ministers and legislators are not above law. Criminal cases must be initiated against both of them under the Epidemic Act,” he said.

Pattnaik said both Dash and Samantrai violated the guidelines by coming out of their homes or hospital isolation before the completion of the stipulated 21 days. The city BJP’s complaint was also filed on same grounds. SP Akhileswar Singh said a probe will be conducted in this regard.