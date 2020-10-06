STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Plaint against Minister for Covid norm violation

The city BJP’s complaint was also filed on same grounds. SP Akhileswar Singh said a probe will be conducted in this regard. 

Published: 06th October 2020 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

PURI: Two complaints have been filed against School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and Satyabadi MLA Umakant Samantrai with Sea Beach police for violation of Covid-19 norms during the funeral of BJD leader Pradeep Maharathy at Swargadwar on Sunday. 

While one of the complaints was filed by Jagannath Sena, the other was by the city unit of BJP. Convenor of Jagannath Sena Priyadarshan Pattnaik said both Dash and Samantrai were present at Maharathy’s funeral at Swargadwar despite the fact they are infected with Covid-19. 

Their presence at the cremation site has exposed several people to the virus. “Ministers and legislators are not above law. Criminal cases must be initiated against both of them under the Epidemic Act,” he said. 
Pattnaik said both Dash and Samantrai violated the guidelines by coming out of their homes or hospital isolation before the completion of the stipulated 21 days. The city BJP’s complaint was also filed on same grounds. SP Akhileswar Singh said a probe will be conducted in this regard. 

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid norm violation Samir Ranjan Dash
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp