Varsity teachers protest University Ordinance

The committee also opposed other changes suggested in the Ordinance related to appointment of VCs, scrapping of senate and repealing of Ravenshaw University Act.

Published: 06th October 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: University faculty members from across the State staged a silent protest against the controversial Odisha Universities (Amendment) Ordinance-2020, in front of the Utkal University on Monday.Under the aegis of Joint Action Committee of University Teachers in Odisha, they alleged that the Ordinance is an attempt to squeeze autonomy of universities. Demanding complete withdrawal of the Ordinance, convenor of the committee Kunja Bihari Panda said the entire university education system in the State would collapse if the changes suggested in the Ordinance are implemented. 

Stating that the changes are arbitrary, the committee members said handing over the task of recruitment of faculty members to Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will be detrimental to the academic autonomy of universities which select candidates as per their specific needs. “Recruitments through OPSC would reduce the status of a university to a coaching institute and all research activities will be hampered”, Panda said.

The committee also opposed other changes suggested in the Ordinance related to appointment of VCs, scrapping of senate and repealing of Ravenshaw University Act. The members demanded that the State Government should have a discussion with all stakeholders before initiating changes in the current higher education system. “If required, a delegation of the committee will meet President of India, PM and Chairperson of the UGC seeking their intervention into the matter”, said Panda.  

