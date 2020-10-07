STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former MP Kartikeswar Patra dies of Covid

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in a tweet expressed sadness at the demise of Dr Patra and offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

Published: 07th October 2020 10:02 AM

Former Balasore MP and eminent writer Dr Kartikeswar Patra

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Former Balasore MP and eminent writer Dr Kartikeswar Patra succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday night while he was being  shifted to Bhubaneswar by an ambulance. He was 79. He is survived by his wife, former MLA of Bhograi Umarani Patra and son Debasish Patra. 

Dr Patra was elected as MLA from Bhograi Assembly constituency in 1971, 1974 and 1980 and MP from Balasore on a Congress ticket in 1991.

The ex-legislator had been suffering from fever for the last four days and was tested positive for coronavirus. When he complained of breathlessness, an ambulance was arranged to take him to Bhubaneswar but he died on the way. 

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in a tweet expressed sadness at the demise of Dr Patra and offered his condolences to the bereaved family. Congress party leaders and workers went to Dr Patra residence and paid tributes to the departed soul.

