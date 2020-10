By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A man died after coming in contact with a live wire laid by poachers to trap wild animals in Kesar forest near Khanda village of Parjang block on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Subash Chatar.

Two of the seven poachers, who had laid the wire on Monday night, were arrested under Wildlife Protection Act by a team of forest and police officials. A manhunt has been launched to nab the rest five poachers, said DFO Prakash Chand Gogineni.