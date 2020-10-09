STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 monitors to help Rourkela Municipal Corporation contain infection spread

Meanwhile, the Shanti Memorial Hospital started operating as a Covid hospital with 130 general beds and 30 ICU beds, from Wednesday. 

Medics after collecting swab samples for COVID-19 test. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) has deployed as many as 1,108 volunteers as ‘COVID-19 monitors’ to strengthen surveillance efforts in the city. These volunteers will generate awareness as well as keep a tab on health condition of patients in home isolation, persons with co-morbidities and elderly citizens. 

RMC Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida said with winter season in view, an early tracking and isolation mechanism has been put in place to control infection spread. “The volunteers will cover around one lakh households.  They will work in tandem with Covid management committees of respective wards. During door to door visit, they will educate families on preventive measures and the right time for testing on seeing symptoms. They will also keep track of home isolation patients, elderly persons and those having co-morbidities,”  Parida said, adding that focus is on early tracking, isolation, timely ambulance service and hospitalisation in emergency situations. 

Sources said that 1,000 more volunteers would be deployed to 19 residential sectors of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP). Apart from the Covid monitors, about 550 health and anganwadi workers have been engaged in regular surveillance at RMC limits and captive township of RSP. Meanwhile, the Shanti Memorial Hospital started operating as a Covid hospital with 130 general beds and 30 ICU beds, from Wednesday. 

