STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Five convicted for embezzling Odisha government funds

During probe, it was found that the five had misappropriated the funds meant to be distributed among 131 farmers in the district.

Published: 09th October 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: As many as five persons including the manager and field officer of Bank of India’s Jharpokharia branch were sentenced to 14 years imprisonment by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate for embezzling Government funds to the tune of Rs1.31 crore meant for distribution of pump sets under Jalanidhi Yojana. 

Branch manager Girija Sankar Mishra, field officer Satarupa Mohanty of Bank of India along with suppliers Bangali Charan Jena and his son Susanta Kumar Jena and agent Satyananda Patra were found guilty of misappropriating the funds under sections 167, 467,468,461 and 420 of IPC. 

A case against them was lodged by Mishra’s successor Sitakanta Mohanty. During probe, it was found that the five had misappropriated the funds meant to be distributed among 131 farmers in the district. The bank’s officials, in connivance with the suppliers and the agent had prepared fake bills which showed `1.31 lakh was given to each farmer for purchase of pump sets. Basing on the testimonies of 50 witnesses and adequate evidence, the five were found guilty and sentenced to 14 years in prison along with fine of `27 lakh each. 

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Government funds Jalanidhi Yojana Odisha
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp