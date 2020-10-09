Odisha Government starts process for reopening of shrines

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Thursday started the process of reopening of major temples and places of worship by asking the district collectors to consider the possibility and submit action plan by consulting all stake holders within 10 days.

The State Government has also asked the Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and administration of other major temples under the Endowment department to prepare action plan for opening of temples by adhering to Covid-19 guidelines. The reopening process includes places of worship of all religious faiths.

All religious places and places of worship will remain closed for public till October 31, 2020 as per the Unlock 5 guidelines of the Odisha Government.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy has directed the district collectors, SJTA and other temple administrations under Endowment to submit action plan for opening of places of worship.

The Orissa High Court on Monday had directed the State Government and State Endowment Commissioner to take an expeditious view of providing financial assistance or ration supply to priests or consider reopening temples which are closed for over six months in the wake of the pandemic. A slew of petitions have been filed in the Court for reopening of religious places.