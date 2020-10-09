STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha CM inaugurates Ramco’s cement plant in Jajpur

The grinding mill is equipped with energy efficient motors and automatic packing machines capable of continuous operation and dispatch.

Guests at the inauguration ceremony of Ramco's cement grinding plant. (Photo | EPS)

JAJPUR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the new grinding plant of Ramco Cements Limited (RCL) at Haridaspur under Dharmasala block here via video conferencing on Thursday. The cement grinding unit has world class machinery and modern technologies will set a new trend in the industrial sector with innovative ideas for a cutting edge production facility.

RCL chairman and managing director PR Venkatrama Raja said with rich deposit of minerals and ideal geographic location, Odisha is a State with high industrial potential and one of the key markets for Ramco Cements Limited. The company has been marketing around a million tonne of cement each year in the State. Till now, the cement was being moved from the manufacturing facilities in Andhra Pradesh. 

The cement grinding unit has been set up with an investment of `710 crore and will bring direct employment to 105 persons. Besides, it will provide indirect employment to 800 to 1000 people of Haridaspur, Raja said.  

The unit will use imported machinery from Germany which will ensure that the cement produced here is of the best quality and consistency. The plant is totally dust free. All the bag filters are designed to ensure an emission level of less than 30 mg per cubic meter of vent gases.

The grinding mill is equipped with energy efficient motors and automatic packing machines capable of continuous operation and dispatch. It operates fully through automatic control. Besides, zero breakdown and maximum safety have been assured at the plant.  

The unit has a green belt developed in more than 30 acre of land around the plant periphery. RCL is committed to reducing the carbon footprint and creating a pollution-free environment, Raja added.
RCL had proposed to set up the grinding unit in Odisha three years back. Chief Minister Naveen had laid the foundation stone of the plant in November, 2017.

