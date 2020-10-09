Odisha fisherman goes missing in sea

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A fisherman from Pravakarpur village in Baulakani gram panchayat went missing after he fell into the sea from a mechanized boat near the harbour at Kharinashi within Jamboo marine police limits on Thursday.

Nishikant Behera (32) was loading ice on the mechanised fishing boat before venturing into the sea when he fell into the water near the jetty. Police personnel and officials of Fisheries department have launched a search operation to trace him, said Jamboo marine IIC Maheswar Sethi.

It is mandatory for fishermen to wear life jackets on vessels. But since the boat on which Nishikant was working did not have any, a case has been filed against its owner under section 304 (A) of IPC.

Sethi said the boat owners and fishermen have been directed to strictly abide by the ban on plying of unapproved vessels. Legal action will be initiated against the violators, he said. The authorities had warned fishermen not to venture into the sea due to a low pressure over the Bay of Bengal but several of them have not been paying heed to it. The IIC said the mishap was a result of not adhering to safety measures and the warning issued by authorities concerned.