Odisha task force reviewing new education policy: DHE

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has formed a task force and six sub-committees to study the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 and submit its recommendations to the Centre, said Higher Education Secretary Saswat Mishra on Friday.

The task force formed two weeks back is headed by the Development Commissioner. A high-level meeting of the task force and committees will be held soon after which the suggestions will be submitted to the Centre.

Union Education Secretary Anita Karwal, who reviewed the current education system in Odisha on September 29, had sought the State Government’s view on the new policy by October 5. Officials, however, had said more time would be required to submit the views and recommendations for their incorporation in the policy as date for meeting of the task force hasn’t been finalised yet.

The Government, which has welcomed some of the suggestions made in the policy, has been seeking more clarity on the budgetary aspects for its implementation. Meanwhile, Mishra informed that Plus III students will be given time till October 22 to submit their exam results on SAMS portal for assessment of the Common PG Entrance. The exams will be held between October 12 and 22 for admission into 83 different disciplines of Post Graduation in State-run universities.

More than 62,000 students have enrolled for the exams which will be held in 26 different centres across the State. Officials said out of 100 marks, 70 per cent will be evaluated on the basis of the performance in the entrance test, while remaining 30 per cent will be assessed based on career marking till Plus III. The department is planning to release the first merit list of students for PG admission by November 7.