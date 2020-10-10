STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha task force reviewing new education policy: DHE

A high-level meeting of the task force and committees will be held soon after which the suggestions will be submitted to the Centre. 

Published: 10th October 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

National education policy, NEP

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express illustration))

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has formed a task force and six sub-committees to study the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 and submit its recommendations to the Centre, said Higher Education Secretary Saswat Mishra on Friday. 

The task force formed two weeks back is headed by the Development Commissioner. A high-level meeting of the task force and committees will be held soon after which the suggestions will be submitted to the Centre. 

Union Education Secretary Anita Karwal, who reviewed the current education system in Odisha on September 29, had sought the State Government’s view on the new policy by October 5. Officials, however, had said more time would be required to submit the views and recommendations for their incorporation in the policy as date for meeting of the task force hasn’t been finalised yet. 

The Government, which has welcomed some of the suggestions made in the policy, has been seeking more clarity on the budgetary aspects for its implementation. Meanwhile, Mishra informed that Plus III students will be given time till October 22 to submit their exam results on SAMS portal for assessment of the Common PG Entrance. The exams will be held between October 12 and 22 for admission into 83 different disciplines of Post Graduation in State-run universities.

More than 62,000 students have enrolled for the exams which will be held in 26 different centres across the State.  Officials said out of 100 marks, 70 per cent will be evaluated on the basis of the performance in the entrance test, while remaining 30 per cent will be assessed based on career marking till Plus III. The department is planning to release the first merit list of students for PG admission by November 7. 

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha National Education Policy
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp