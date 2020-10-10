STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SJTA chief holds Srimandir reopening talks

Servitors of Pratihari, Pujapanda, Suar Mahasuar and Khuntia nijogs participate in discussions

Sri Jagannath Temple

Sri Jagannath Temple (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: With the State Government moving forward with plans for reopening of religious places, Chief Administrator of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Dr Krishan Kumar on Friday held discussions with members of the four important nijogs (servitor bodies) and managing committee of the shrine via video conferencing to seek their opinions on the matter.

Servitors of Pratihari, Pujapanda, Suar Mahasuar and Khuntia nijogs participated in the discussions. The next such virtual meeting will be held on October 12 and continue for six days.Kumar said opinions of all nijogs and stakeholders will be collected following which a meeting of the temple managing body and Chhatisha nijog would be held to discuss reopening of the shrine gates for devotees. The decision of the committee and Chhatisha nijog would be conveyed to the State Government, he added.

The temple has been closed for devotees since March 20 to contain the spread of Covid-19. All nitees and rituals of the deities are being observed by servitors without the presence of devotees.A section of people are demanding to reopen the temple and have even approached the Orissa High Court over the matter. Local outfit Jagannath Sena is demanding to allow devotees till Aruna Stambha (pillar) to offer prayers to Patitapaban image of Lord Jagannath.

Following the video conference with Kumar, members of the temple body Anant Tiadi and Ramachandra Dasmahapatra warned against any haste in opening the shrine as it may fuel a fresh wave of coronavirus infection in the town and State.

They told mediapersons that since the holy month of Kartik is approaching, thousands of devotees would throng Puri if the temple is reopened and stay for one month to observe Kartik Brata. Moreover, after a gap of 23 years, the Nagarjuna Vesha will be observed on the last day of Kartik month this year and the event would attract a heavy rush of devotees. In 1993, six devotees were killed in stampede during the Nagarjuna Vesha ritual.

So far, 560 servitors have tested positive for Covid-19 and at least a dozen have succumbed to the virus despite the safety measures put in place by the administration. If the temple reopens, there is a possibility of a surge in Covid-19 infection among residents of the pilgrim town. Besides, the substitute priests are performing daily rituals of the temple after the main servitors tested positive. If the substitute priests are infected, it would be difficult to find servitors to perform the rituals of the Trinity, they said.

The reopening of the temple should be considered after the Nagarjuna Vesha, the duo added.Senior servitor Rajat Kumar Pratihary said life comes first and the decision on reopening Srimandir should be taken considering the welfare of all stakeholders as the pandemic situation in Puri is grim. 

