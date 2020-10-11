STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Puri golden beach accorded the prestigious 'Blue Flag' tag

Puri beach is one of the eight beaches in the country that has been accorded the coveted eco-label.

Published: 11th October 2020 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

The Golden beach in Odisha's Puri. (Photo| EPS)

The Golden beach in Odisha's Puri. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major boost to tourism in Odisha, the Golden beach in Puri has been accorded the prestigious 'Blue Flag' tag.

The Blue Flag certification is a highly recognised eco-label in which a beach has to meet 33 criteria fixed by the Foundation for Environment Education (FEE), Denmark. 

A 870-metre stretch from Digabareni square to the back of Mayfair Hotel in the Pilgrim town has been developed as Blue Flag beach under the World Bank-funded Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project (ICZMP) of the State Forest and Environment Department and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. 

Core infrastructure such as public toilets, changing and shower room, watch towers, solar lighting system, sitting arrangements, demarcation of safe swimming zone besides mechanised pollution abetment services, beach safety and security measures have been developed on the stretch at an investment of Rs 7.88 crore. 

Besides, peripheral activities such as approach road, fencing with plantation, parking, sand sculptures, water supply, jogging track, installation of CCTV cameras and public address system have been executed by the State Government through the Project Management Unit of ICZMP at a cost Rs 3.34 crore. 

Puri beach is one of the eight beaches in the country that has been accorded the coveted eco-label. The other seven beaches that secured this recognition are Shivrajpur (Gujarat), Ghoghla (Diu), Kasarkod (Karnataka), Padubidri (Karnataka), Kappad (Kerala), Rushikonda (Andhra Pradesh) and Radhanagar (Andaman). 

Mission Leader of Blue flag beaches of India Sanjai Jalla said India has done exceptionally well by securing all eight beaches. 

"This 100 per cent performance in its maiden attempt is an outstanding feat as no Blue flag nation has ever achieved this feat," Jalla said. In addition to this, he said India has also bagged third position in best practices on pollution control in its coastal regions. 

Society of Integrated Coastal Management (SICOM) under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate that conceived an integrated coastal management scheme named BEAMS (Beach Management Services) encouraging coastal states and union territories to seek this certification will host a formal Blue flag hoisting ceremony soon, said SICOM National Project Director Arvind Nautiyal.
 

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Blue Flag puri golden beach Puri beach
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp