Revamped Taladanda canal road inaugurated

The roads connecting Jobra and Ranihat were constructed in a record time of seven months at a cost of Rs 14 crore to ease movement of vehicles.

Cuttack

CUTTACK: As part of the State Government’s ambitious plan for transformation of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) into a world class healthcare institution, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated the revamped three-lane roads on both sides of Taladanda canal through video conference.

The roads connecting Jobra and Ranihat were constructed in a record time of seven months at a cost of Rs 14 crore to ease movement of vehicles. He announced that these roads will be expanded further in future for smooth movement of vehicles to bring patients from different parts of the State. 

Stating that Cuttack has a major problem of narrow and congested roads which pose problem for movement of vehicles, the Chief Minister said the Government has given top priority to solve this as part of the modernisation programme of the city. He thanked the people of Cuttack for their sacrifice and cooperation to make the project successful.

Speaking on the occasion, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das said the new roads will play a crucial role in making healthcare available to people in a hassle-free manner. 

Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena and Works Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Cuttack-Choudwar MLA Soubhik Biswal, 5T Secretary VK Pandian, Principal Secretary of Water Resources Anu Garg and Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani also spoke.

