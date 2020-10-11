STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Saraswati Science College under scanner for denying stipend

Say said the college authorities have been asked to provide all documents relating to the students’ stipend and their response is awaited.

Published: 11th October 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The district administration has launched a probe into non-payment of stipend to Plus Two students of Saraswati Science College here under ‘Prerana’ scholarship scheme. 

As many as 29 students, who passed out from the college this year, were eligible for the stipend. None of them have yet been given college leaving certificates. 

Sources said when the students approached the college authorities for the certificates and the stipend amount, the latter denied and instead asked for more money. On Friday, they lodged a complaint in this regard with the sub-collector Hemkanta Say. 

Say said the college authorities have been asked to provide all documents relating to the students’ stipend and their response is awaited.

On the other hand, the management of the private institution said the college has no role in granting stipend to the students as it is done by the State Government. 

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saraswati Science College Prerana scholarship scheme
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp