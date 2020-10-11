Saraswati Science College under scanner for denying stipend

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The district administration has launched a probe into non-payment of stipend to Plus Two students of Saraswati Science College here under ‘Prerana’ scholarship scheme.

As many as 29 students, who passed out from the college this year, were eligible for the stipend. None of them have yet been given college leaving certificates.

Sources said when the students approached the college authorities for the certificates and the stipend amount, the latter denied and instead asked for more money. On Friday, they lodged a complaint in this regard with the sub-collector Hemkanta Say.

Say said the college authorities have been asked to provide all documents relating to the students’ stipend and their response is awaited.

On the other hand, the management of the private institution said the college has no role in granting stipend to the students as it is done by the State Government.