STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Symbolic last rites of petrol pump blast victim conducted in Odisha

The body of Simanchal is yet to be traced and from the mutilated body parts traced after the blast, he is believed to have died.

Published: 11th October 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed at Gahanu village under Aska block, as the family of Simanchal Parida, who is believed to have died in the petrol pump explosion in Bhubaneswar, performed his last rites in a symbolical manner.

The body of Simanchal is yet to be traced and from the mutilated body parts traced after the blast, he is believed to have died.

The pyre of Simanchal Parida
(inset) made of bundles of
straw. (Photo | EPS)

The funeral pyre was prepared at the cremation ground in Gahangu village, wherein a bundle of straw was placed as a symbol of Simanchal and consigned to flames.

Parida was one of the three persons from Ganjam district present on the spot on Wednesday. The other two, Sadananda Nayak and Harsabardhan Srivastav, were admitted to the hospital with critical injuries.

While Nayak succumbed to his injuries at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, Srivastava is battling for his life in the hospital. Medical Emergency Officer of SCB MCH Bhubanananda Moharana said Nayak had suffered 60 pc burn injuries on his head and chest in the blast.

After the mishap, Simanchal’s family searched the spot and also visited different hospitals in the State Capital to look for him.

The police recovered his wallet and ATM card along with mutilated limbs, which are yet to be confirmed as his. However, presuming him to be dead, Parida’s family conducted his last rites symbolically. 

The filling station, where the mishap happened, is located across Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. Such was the impact of the explosion that glass window panels of Government quarters and flats located in 100-metre radius were shattered. Near the mishap scene, rescue teams found shoes and bloodstains. Two-wheelers and cars which were at the petrol pump sustained damage.

The mishap occurred at about 1.25 pm. The deafening sound of the explosion could be heard several kilometres away.

There was chaos at the spot as people at the petrol pump tried to escape the spot.“Such was the sound that it left me deaf for a few minutes. Chunks of our roof fell on us as we were having lunch,” said a person who lives near the filling station.

Initial investigation revealed that the explosion took place at LPG tank leaving a small crater-like ditch at the filling station premises.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Simanchal Parida Odisha Petrol Pump Blast
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp