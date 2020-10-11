Tirtol Assembly bypolls: Government employees wary of performing election duty

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Government employees, especially those with comorbidities, are wary of performing election duties in poll bound Tirtol Assembly constituency amid the pandemic.

While employees including school teachers from Tirtol, Raghunathpur and Biridi blocks are exempted from poll duty, those from the neighbouring five blocks will soon be assigned their responsibilities by the Government.

Sources said, the staff, wary of getting infected with Covid-19 are trying their best to get reprieve by the authorities concerned.

However, since entry into the Collectorate is restricted, several of them are unable to file their pleas. Deputy Collector (Emergency) Dinesh Mishra said responsibilities will be assigned to the officials and teachers soon. He denied receiving any application from anyone seeking exemption from poll duty.

The officials’ worry is compounded by the fact that collection of swab samples has gone down drastically in Government hospitals in the district.

Due to shortage of doctors and paramedical staff, testing for Covid-19 is not being done at Redhua CHC in Raghunathpur block. By-election to Tirtol Assembly constituency will be held on November 3.

Around 3,000 personnel including school teachers and police officers will be deputed to the block for conducting the polls at 373 booths. Meanwhile, training of returning officers, BDOs and additional tehsildars has been completed.