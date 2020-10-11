Two boars poisoned to death in Odisha's Bhitarkanika

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Two boars were allegedly poisoned to death in Dangamal village within Bhitarkanika National Park on Saturday.

The animals had fed on vegetables laced with poison by some locals on a field in the village, said DFO of Bhitarkanika National Park Bikash Ranjan Dash.

“The exact reason of the deaths will be known after the autopsy report is received. We will initiate strict action against the culprits,” he said.

Pradip Das, a local said hundreds of boars roam around the village. But the villagers seldom act against them as they know killing boars is an offence under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, he said.

Another local, Amar Mandal said the animal often cause damage to vegetable crops and dig for grubs, tubers and roots damaging the soil.

Even as fences have been erected by the villages in the park to prevent the animals from entering into their fields, the latter often damage the fields.

Bhitarkanika National Park is home to around 3,000 boars and their population is rising despite rampant poaching.