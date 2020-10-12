STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

New low-pressure area in Odisha tails present depression

Under influence of the system, light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places in south Odisha districts and at a few places over northern areas in the last 24 hours.

Published: 12th October 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy rainfall, floods, waterlogging

Representational image(File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A fresh low-pressure area is expected to form over the north Andaman Sea and neighborhood around October 14 and increase rainfall activity in the State, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. 

Between June and October 9, as many as 11 low-pressure systems have formed over the Bay of Bengal. Currently, there is a system that has turned into depression and headed towards the north Andhra Pradesh coast.

“It is expected that the fresh low-pressure area will trigger rainfall in the south and coastal Odisha from October 18 onwards,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.  Meanwhile, the well-marked low-pressure area over the south-east Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression on Sunday morning. The system is likely to intensify further into a deep depression in the next 24 hours, move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Visakhapatnam by October 12 night. 

Under influence of the system, light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places in south Odisha districts and at a few places over northern areas in the last 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, Mathili in Malkangiri district received 60 mm rainfall. 

Met Office has issued an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in five south Odisha districts on Monday. Heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in nine south and coastal districts including Puri, Khurda, and Cuttack during the period. In the post-monsoon season between October 1 and 11, Odisha’s average rainfall was 96.8 mm and the State has received 75 percent surplus rainfall during the period.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha rainfall IMD
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp