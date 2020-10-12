New low-pressure area in Odisha tails present depression

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A fresh low-pressure area is expected to form over the north Andaman Sea and neighborhood around October 14 and increase rainfall activity in the State, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

Between June and October 9, as many as 11 low-pressure systems have formed over the Bay of Bengal. Currently, there is a system that has turned into depression and headed towards the north Andhra Pradesh coast.

“It is expected that the fresh low-pressure area will trigger rainfall in the south and coastal Odisha from October 18 onwards,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das. Meanwhile, the well-marked low-pressure area over the south-east Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression on Sunday morning. The system is likely to intensify further into a deep depression in the next 24 hours, move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Visakhapatnam by October 12 night.

Under influence of the system, light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places in south Odisha districts and at a few places over northern areas in the last 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, Mathili in Malkangiri district received 60 mm rainfall.

Met Office has issued an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in five south Odisha districts on Monday. Heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in nine south and coastal districts including Puri, Khurda, and Cuttack during the period. In the post-monsoon season between October 1 and 11, Odisha’s average rainfall was 96.8 mm and the State has received 75 percent surplus rainfall during the period.