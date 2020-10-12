STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha court issues notice to BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty in domestic violence case

The Cuttack Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate court issued the notice to the actor-turned-politician after taking into cognisance the DIR submitted by the district protection officer.

Published: 12th October 2020 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

BJD Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty

BJD Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The court of Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM), Cuttack on Monday issued notice to BJD MP from Kendrapara Anubhav Mohanty in a complaint filed under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act by Ollywood actress Varsha Priyardarshini.

SDJM Digbijay Das took note of the report the district protection officer had filed on Varsha’s complaint and posted the case to after one month for hearing along with the reply to the notice by Anubhav.In her criminal miscellaneous case, Varsha has sought direction to Anubhav to pay compensation of Rs 13 crore and Rs 2 crore towards loss of earning and medical expenses, right to residence in share household or pay Rs 20,000 for house/residence rent at her level in society and Rs 50,000 maintenance per month.

Varsha has also filed a petition for restitution of her conjugal rights under section 9 of Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 before the Family Court, Cuttack. The petition is scheduled for first hearing on October 14. The actress had filed both the petitions after her actor-turned politician husband filed a divorce petition before a Family Court in New Delhi. Meanwhile, the Family Court has issued notices to Varsha on October 7.
Anubhav had filed for divorce from his wife on grounds of cruelty while claiming that the marriage between them has never been consummated.

Comments

