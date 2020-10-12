STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha youth avenges father’s murder after 18 years, held

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A man on Sunday hacked another person to death at a marketplace on Saturday to avenge his father’s murder 18 years back. The assailant Deba Bag (28) of Gopalmal has been arrested on Sunday. The victim is Bablu Naik (39) of Danipali. 

Police said Bablu was standing near a shop at Hatpada at around 11 am on Saturday when Deba and his associate reached the spot on a motorcycle and attacked the former with sharp weapons before fleeing the spot. Bablu suffered severe injuries in the attack and was rushed to the Government hospital in Ainthapali. However, he was declared brought dead. 

Subsequently, police sent Bablu’s body to VIMSAR, Burla for autopsy and launched an investigation into the incident. Sambalpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Tapan Mohanty said three special teams were formed and raids conducted at various places in the city to nab the accused. Prime accused Deba was arrested and has been produced in court. Raids are continuing to nab his associate.

Mohanty said Bablu was one of the accused in the murder of Deba’s father Ram Mohan Bag alias Tima in 2002. During interrogation, Deba confessed that he had planned to eliminate Bablu to avenge his father’s murder. Since it is an old case and the court was closed on Sunday, police could not ascertain whether Bablu was convicted or acquitted in the 2002 murder case.

“Police are planning to bring the accused on remand for further investigation. We are trying to complete the probe as soon as possible and submit the chargesheet,” the SDPO added.Deba is a history-sheeter and as many as eight cases are pending against him in Sambalpur Town, Rengali and Ainthapali police stations of the district.

More from Odisha.
