Former Odisha CM Gamang writes to PM Modi on Soura

BERHAMPUR: Former Chief Minister of Odisha Giridhari Gamang on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include Soura language, spoken by tribals in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, in the eighth schedule of the Constitution of India.

Speaking to mediapersons at Gunupur in Rayagada district, Gamang said Soura has its own script which gives it a unique identity. “The Soura script was created in 1936. Over 10,000 books on the language and the culture of those who speak it have been printed till date. However, it still awaits recognition,” he said. In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Gamang said tribal organisations of Gunupur have submitted several representations in this regard to the Centre and the Governments of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Responding to one such appeal, the office of the President of India, a decade back had appointed a special officer to conduct an assessment and submit a report. But the report is yet to be submitted to the Central Government.