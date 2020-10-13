Servitors firm on Sri Jagannath temple lock

By Express News Service

PURI: The servitor bodies of the Sri Jagannath temple are almost unanimous in opinion against reopening of the shrine anytime soon in view of the Covid-19 situation in the district. They voiced their opposition to any idea on unlocking the temple at another round of discussions with Chief Administrator of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Dr Krishan Kumar on Monday. Kumar held a virtual conference on Monday to seek opinion of different nijogs (servitor bodies) and senior priests and consulted with Garabadu, Mahajan, Puspalak and Bimanbadu nijogs on the issue. This apart, he also sought opinions of Chhatisha nijog Nayak, Bhitarchhu Mahapatra, Tauchhs Mahapatra, Pujapanda, Deula Karan and Tadhau Karan, the key servitors of the temple.

Assistant secretary of Puspalak nijog Satyasundar Simhari pointed out that if the temple is reopened, a large number of devotees would make a beeline for the 12 century shrine to have darshan of Lord Jagannath and his siblings. Besides, since this is the holy month of Kartik, thousands of devotees, especially elderly women, would throng the pilgrim town and stay for a month to observe Kartik brat.

Raghunath Kar of Mahajan nijog said Nagarjuna Vesha is scheduled to be observed on the last day of Kartik month. This special event, which will be observed after a gap of 23 years, would attract lakhs of devotees to Puri. It would be impossible on the part of the district administration to enforce Covid-19 guidelines and the infection would surge rapidly, Simhari and Kar said.

So far, hundreds of servitors have tested positive for Covid-19 and about a dozen have succumbed to the virus. Around 60 per cent of servitors in Srimandir have been infected and their substitutes are now performing the rituals. “If they too fall sick, it would be difficult to perform the daily nitees of the deities,” they reiterated.

After collecting opinions of servitors, the Chief Administrator would place his report before the temple managing committee and Chhatisha nijog. The final report would be submitted to the State Government for consideration. The Trinity have remained out of bounds for devotees since March 20 due to the pandemic.