Odisha's Gajapati bears brunt of depression fury

Published: 14th October 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters drive through an inundated road in Berhampur.

Commuters drive through an inundated road in Berhampur. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/BHUBANESWAR: The deep depression that crossed north Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada on Tuesday wreaked havoc in Gajapati and Ganjam, triggering landslide, disrupting communication lines and damaging houses in both the districts.

Many areas were cut off from the outer world with roads under 2-4 ft storm water. Road communication between Tadakasahi and Cheriabada in Patrapur block was snapped due to landslide. Several houses in Ankuli panchayat were damaged due to gushing water from the hills. 

Mohana block in Gajapati bore the brunt as communication to four panchayats - Chudangapur, Kesariguda, Baghamari and Badasindhwa was disrupted after water of Harabhanga river over-topped Atharanala bridge. With the new bridge over the river being constructed under Biju Setu Yojana yet be completed, vehicles remained stranded at both ends. 

Mohana town was also cut off as overflowing Cheligada river, a tributary of Mahendratanaya, flooded several places. Over 500 families in low-lying areas in Kasinagar block were shifted to Sitapur High School on Monday evening. Several houses in Paralakhemundi town collapsed due to the rains but no casualty has been reported so far. 

Vehicular traffic between Seragada and Badagada in Ganjam came to a standstill after the approach road to the bridge over Jarou river was washed away. In Dharakote block, a temporary road was swept away, snapping connectivity to over 50 villages.

In Berhampur city, roads in several areas including Gandhi Nagar, Gajapati Nagar and Brit Colony were submerged under knee-deep water due to clogged drains. There were reports of uprooting of trees and rainwater entering homes in some areas.  Overflowing rivers and their tributaries have also inundated standing crops over hundreds of acres of land. 

Traffic between Digapahandi and Aska came to a grinding halt, when the under-construction culvert near Palaspur village was washed away in the evening. Meanwhile, increasing water level of Ghodahada and Baghalati reservoirs has prompted the authorities to open the sluice gates. 

Other southern districts such as Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri also witnessed 
downpour under the influence of the deep depression. 

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena, however, said that there is no major problem as rainfall has reduced. The SRC had earlier directed district collectors to remain on high alert and closely monitor the situation in the low-lying areas along the coast to deal with any water-logging and landslide in hilly areas.

The SRC said as sea conditions were rough along and off Odisha coast and squally weather prevailed in the region, fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea before Wednesday.

Odisha Rains Gajapati Rains Ganjam Rains
