COVID-19 cases fall below 80, relief for Puri

Health officials maintained that the administration is not complacent with dip in cases but is on its toes to tackle the virus.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PURI: The decline in number of fresh Covid cases in the district for the last two weeks has come as a breather for Puri administration. Positive cases, which had remained over 300 per day for three consecutive weeks, have dipped to below 80 per day for the last two weeks. 

Puri municipality, which accounts for the maximum 3,645 cases, now has only 53 active cases. Till date, 1,08,310 samples have been tested with 10.62 per cent positivity rate.

Test positivity rate has also remained above 10 per cent for nearly eight weeks in a row now. But recovery rate has gone up by 92.77 per cent. The daily test count ranges from 1,000 to 1,300. 

On Wednesday, 49 new cases including 16 from the town were reported from the district, taking the tally to 11,504 of which 10,673 have recovered. Total active cases in the district are 754. However, the death toll in the town is 32 out of total 72 in the district. 

Health officials maintained that the administration is not complacent with dip in cases but is on its toes to tackle the virus.

