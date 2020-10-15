STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UG academic session likely to begin from November 1 in Odisha

Officials of the department said as the UG admission process will be completed in October, classes for Plus III first year can be resumed from November 1.

Published: 15th October 2020 09:40 AM

Exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department has decided to start the 2020-21 academic session for UG students from November 1 and PG students from third week of the month as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.

This, however, will depend on permission of the State Government which had announced closure of educational institutes till October-end in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials of the department said as the UG admission process will be completed in October, classes for Plus III first year can be resumed from November 1.  

Acting on the guidelines of UGC, the department has initiated steps for completion of PG examination ahead of schedule and expects to complete the admission process by November 18 for beginning of the new session anytime thereafter. 

The Common PG Entrance Test (CPET) 2020) will be conducted between October 12 and October 22. The test will be held in three shifts each day. The first shift will take place from 10 am and 11.30 am, the second shift from 12.30 pm to 2 pm and the final shift will be held from 3 pm to 4.30 pm. The department plans to announce results by November 10. 

In another development, School and Mass Education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said decision for reopening of schools from November will be taken by the State Government after reviewing the situation in October last week. Till then, schools have been asked to continue online classes.

