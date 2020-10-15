Waterlogging misery for Odisha's Kendrapara, normal life hit

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Torrential rain for the last two days has resulted in waterlogging in several parts of the district throwing life out of gear.

With several roads inundated, a few public vehicles came out on the road causing inconvenience to people on Wednesday.

People had to shell out more than the usual fare for travelling in auto-rickshaws. Similarly, boats operations in the riverside villages of the district remained suspended on the day.

The rehabilitation colony at Bagapatia, built by the State Government two years back for the sea-erosion hit villagers of Satabhaya panchayat in Rajnagar block, remains waterlogged due to incessant rain.

The district administration has assured to build concrete roads in the colony, home to around 4,000 people, to address the issue. But no steps have yet been taken in this regard.

A resident, Sudarshan Rout said the inhabitants are suffering after water entered into their houses due to heavy rain. Rainwater has also entered the panchayat samiti office of Pattamundai.

The fishermen of the district, who were hoping to make the most of the season when Hilsa fish is found in abundance in the sea, are now staring at uncertainty.

Nagendra Mandal of Batighar said incessant rains and strong waves in the sea since Tuesday due to formation of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal has put a halt to fishing activities in the district.

“The inclement weather has dashed our hopes of a good catch when exotic fish like Hilsa are found in abundance in the sea,” he said, adding turbulence at Mahanadi river mouth has made navigation tough even for seasoned fishermen.

Additional director of fisheries (marine) Manas Ranjan Sahoo said fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea due to bad weather and action will be initiated against those who violate the directive.