Villagers dig river mouth to release floodwater in Odisha

Sisir Panigrahi By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Fed up with the apathy of the administration towards their plight, residents of four coastal villages in Ganjam block on Thursday dug up the mouth of Rushikulya river near Potagarh to create an outlet for water which caused flooding in the area after rains.

The locals said the river mouth was not desilted despite repeated reminders to the district administration. With no outlet for release of excess water, flooding had become a regular phenomenon in Purunabandha, Palibandha, Potagarh and Nuagaon villages in the block. The villages had been waterlogged for four days after heavy rains lashed the area recently. The villagers had used a JCB to dig up the river mouth on Wednesday. Rabindra Sahu of Purunabandha said the channel to the river mouth was diverted after cyclone Titli.

Due to dumping of waste at the river mouth, flow of water to the sea was restricted. He said if the river mouth remains free of blockage, it will help in movement of inland and marine fish and crabs. This will help the fishermen in the area.

Locals said the administration must come up with a plan to ensure that the mouth of Rushikulya river is desilted regularly to prevent waterlogging in the area. Earlier, residents of Ramayapatna village in Chikiti block had cleared the mouth of Bahuda river on their own.