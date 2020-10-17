STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Crops over 2,650 hectares of land in Odisha damaged in rain

Standing paddy crops over around 2,650 hectare (ha) of farmland have been affected by strong winds and rains that lashed different parts of the district on October 10.

Crops

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Standing paddy crops over around 2,650 hectare (ha) of farmland have been affected by strong winds and rains that lashed different parts of the district on October 10. This was revealed in the report of district Agriculture officials which was submitted to the higher-ups in the department on Friday.

Chief district agriculture officer Santosh Ray said of the total nine blocks in the district, Jujumura, Maneswar and Jamankira were the most affected due to the low-pressure induced high intensity winds and rainfall. Besides, Dhankauda, Kuchinda and Rengali blocks were partly affected due to the inclement weather condition. “We have submitted the report on crops damaged due to lodging and inundation of paddy plants to their higher authorities.

Agriculture officials inspecting damage
to paddy crops in Sambalpur | ExprEss

A copy of the report has also been submitted to the emergency department. Step will be taken accordingly as per the direction of the State Government,” he added. earlier on October 12, local farmers had approached the district administration demanding early assessment of the crop loss due to rainfall and strong winds so that they do not face any problems in getting their insurance claims.

On the direction of the administration, assistant agriculture officers, village agriculture workers and Krushak Sathis were directed to visit the affected areas for primary assessment. Official reports said, paddy comprising high yielding, hybrid and local varieties has been cultivated over 1,04,970 ha with a production target of 4,27,760 tonne during the current kharif season in the district.

