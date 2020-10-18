BJP demands action against BJD over poll code violation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the date for filing nominations for by-elections to Assembly seats in the State is over, the BJP on Saturday petitioned the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) against the BJD alleging violation of model code of conduct and Covid protocols by the ruling party leaders and its candidate.

A delegation of the BJP led by party’s State general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar submitted a memorandum to the CEO over the issue and sought immediate action against the violators.

The BJP leaders alleged that the BJD candidate, Bijay Sankar Das, violated the Covid norms by organising a bike rally in Tirtol before filing of nomination on October 16.

Though a large number of BJD supporters of Das gathered near the office of the district returning officer in violation of the social distancing norms, no action has been taken by the district authorities.

A similar situation was witnessed during the BJD workers’ meet on October 15 which was attended by Minister Pratap Jena, MP Rajashree Mallick and party leader Debasis Samantray.

These leaders and party workers did not follow social distancing and wear masks during the event.