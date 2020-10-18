Odisha's Ganjam braces for another rain spell

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as damage caused by torrential rains for four days last week is yet to be assessed in Ganjam, forecast of more downpour in the district has its residents worried.

The IMD has predicted heavy rains due to a low pressure over Bay of Bengal on October 19. The rains last week had washed away roads and damaged standing paddy and vegetable crops in Polasara and Ganjam blocks.

Several houses collapsed and roads blocked due to landslide in a few other parts of the district. Several villages in Patrapur and Jagannathprasad blocks still remain cut-off from the rest of the world.

Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, in a meeting with officials stressed the need for remaining alert and ensuring zero casualty in the district.

He said Aska, Patrapur, Sorada, Purusotampur, Chhatrapur and Ganjam blocks along with Berhampur city remain vulnerable and families residing in low-lying areas must be evacuated to safer places.

The officials were asked to close damaged roads to traffic to avert any eventuality. The Collector also asked officials to adhere to Covid-19 norms while discharging their duties. He asked locals to desist from celebrating Durga Puja at the community level and to remain alert during the winter season.