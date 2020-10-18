STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha's Ganjam braces for another rain spell

The rains last week had washed away roads and damaged standing paddy and vegetable crops in Polasara and Ganjam blocks.

Published: 18th October 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Rain

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Even as damage caused by torrential rains for four days last week is yet to be assessed in Ganjam, forecast of more downpour in the district has its residents worried. 

The IMD has predicted heavy rains due to a low pressure over Bay of Bengal on October 19. The rains last week had washed away roads and damaged standing paddy and vegetable crops in Polasara and Ganjam blocks.

Several houses collapsed and roads blocked due to landslide in a few other parts of the district. Several villages in Patrapur and Jagannathprasad blocks still remain cut-off from the rest of the world. 

Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, in a meeting with officials stressed the need for remaining alert and ensuring zero casualty in the district.

He said Aska, Patrapur, Sorada, Purusotampur, Chhatrapur and Ganjam blocks along with Berhampur city remain vulnerable and families residing in low-lying areas must be evacuated to safer places.

The officials were asked to close damaged roads to traffic to avert any eventuality. The Collector also asked officials to adhere to Covid-19 norms while discharging their duties. He asked locals to desist from celebrating Durga Puja at the community level and to remain alert during the winter season. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganjam Rain Odisha Rain
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp