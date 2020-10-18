Government lifts ceiling on meetings for bypolls in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Saturday revised its Covid-19 guidelines in view of by-elections to Tirtol and Balasore Assembly constituencies on November 3 by lifting the ceiling on meetings at open spaces. Besides, it also increased the ceiling on meetings in closed halls from 100 to 200 persons.

In the revised guidelines, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said keeping the size of the ground/open space in view, the district administration will give permission for gathering of the number of persons as appropriate for ensuring strict observance of physical distancing.

Wearing of masks, provision of thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser will be made mandatory, he said.

The October 1 Unlock 5 guidelines said permission for meetings, functions and gatherings in open spaces will be given keeping the size of ground in view to ensure proper physical distancing subject to maximum 100 persons.

Meetings in halls and other closed places will be allowed in 50 per cent of spaces subject to a maximum of 100 persons, it said.

The guidelines directed the Collectors to ensure strict enforcement of the conditions for holding the political meetings and other functions/gatherings in connection to the bypolls.