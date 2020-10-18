STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Young doctor succumbs to COVID in Odisha's Rourkela, family enraged

The death of a 29-year-old PG student of Ispat General Hospital, due to COVID-19 has enraged her family and the medical fraternity.

Published: 18th October 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 09:13 AM

Coronavirus Death

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  The death of a 29-year-old PG student of Ispat General Hospital (IGH), due to Covid-19 has enraged her family and the medical fraternity. 

The deceased, Dr Priyashree, a native of Nalanda district in Bihar, was pursuing Diplomate of National Board (DNB) in Surgery and had been attending to Covid-19 patients at the hospital.

She was admitted to the IGH on September 22 after she tested positive for the virus. She was then shifted to Hi-Tech Covid hospital and later to JP Hospital where she breathed her last on Friday. 

Her younger brother Abhinav Ranjan, who had arrived here on October 10 said his family is in shock and Dr Priyashree’s body would be cremated after the arrival of his father Prajapati Prasad Singh to the city. 

Expressing his anguish over the apathy of RSP and IGH towards his sister’s plight, Abhinav said no senior official every visited her even when her condition turned critical. 

“This is not the way you treat a doctor and a post-graduate student who had been working for Covid-19 patients. The IGH and RSP management should have acted like local guardians for her,” he said, adding Dr Priyashree’s treatment and death have come as a shock for senior DNB students. 

RSP Executives’ Association (RSPEA) President and Steel Executives’ Federation of India (SEFI) general secretary Bimal Kumar Bisi said the RSP fraternity is shocked at the untimely demise of the young doctor. 

He recalled Dr Priyashree as a dedicated and hardworking young doctor who attended to Covid-19 patients with sincerity. Bisi said SAIL Chairman AK Chaudhary has assured him to write to the authorities concerned to recommend Dr Priyashree as a Covid warrior.

