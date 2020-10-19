STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Governmeent apathy: Family informed about ‘missing’ COVID-19 patient's death after 18 days

Later, the district administration had sent a medical team after the aggrieved family approached the Collector. 

Isolation ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: In a latest instance of mismanagement and lack of coordination among health authorities, family members of a Covid patient, who was termed missing from SCB MCH at Cuttack, were informed about his death almost 18 days after he succumbed. 

Duryodhan Behera, a resident of Barda village under Sadar block, had tested positive for coronavirus and been shifted to Dhenkanal Covid hospital on September 29.

When his condition became critical, he along with another patient was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on the same day. Duryodhan, however, died on September 30. 

As alleged by his family members, the authorities did not even inform them about his shifting. Till October 4, they had no idea about Duryodhan’s whereabouts.

When his son approached the Covid hospital officials and CDMO, he was told that in absence of a contact number, health staff had informed the village sarpanch about Duryodhan’s shifting. 

Subsequently, the family visited SCB  but failed to get any information. Later, the district administration had sent a medical team after the aggrieved family approached the Collector. 

On October 16, the family filed a missing complaint with Town Police and demanded action against erring authorities following which a second medical team was sent on Saturday.  

CDMO Dr Sujata Rani Mishra informed that the team found that the SCB register mentioned that an ‘unknown’ patient had died on October 1, and the body cremated as per Covid norms. 

“The information was cross checked with Mangalabag police station and Duryodhan’s death has been confirmed. We still haven’t received any formal communication on this from SCB yet,” she said. 

