STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

39 per cent candidates did not turn out for Odisha JEE exam this year  

Sources said that at least 14,390 candidates had enrolled for BTech but only 6,280 appeared for the test.

Published: 20th October 2020 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: MORE than 31,000 candidates have skipped the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020 which concluded on Monday.Of the total 79,788 students who enrolled for the examination, only around 48,600 (61 per cent) turned up for the test between October 12 and 19.

Sources said that at least 14,390 candidates had enrolled for BTech but only 6,280 appeared for the test. Similarly, the number of students who took the OJEE in MBA, MArch, MPlan and BPharm was relatively low. 

While the COVID-19 crisis is being attributed as one of the main reasons of such large-scale absence of candidates, thousands of students also skipped the examination as they couldn't get the centre of their choice. An official from the OJEE committee said that they will have to check if there was any other reason for which the turnout was poor. 

The number of students enrolled for the test this year was around 12,000 more than the last year. More than 65,242 students were allotted ranks for admission into various government and private institutes in the OJEE last year. 

OJEE Committee officials, however, said the percentage of candidates who appeared for the test is expected to increase as candidates in BTech, BTech (lateral entry) and BPharm, who skipped the exams for not being able to get the centre of their choice, will be allowed to appear in one of their preferred centres on October 22. 

The poor turnout of students, meanwhile, has raised concern for private engineering colleges as around 40 to 50 per cent seats are lying vacant in recent years. Of the 34,000 engineering seats in the State, around 30,000 are with private institutions. Around 15,000 seats remained vacant in these colleges last year, said Odisha Private Engineering College Association (OPECA) secretary Binod Dash. 

Dash, however, hoped that the growth in the digital market and IT sector after Covid outbreak is expected to attract more students to pursue engineering this year. Counselling for engineering admission has also been extended till November end, he said.

The OJEE committee plans to complete the BTech counselling in engineering institutes by November 15. Counselling started from October 12 and registration and choice locking for the first phase admission will end on October 26, said OJEE committee chairman SK Chand.

LOW TURNOUT

  • Of the total 79,788 students who enrolled for the examination, only around 48,600 (61 per cent) turned up for the test between October 12 and 19

  • COVID-19 crisis is being attributed as one of the main reasons of such large-scale absence of candidates

  • Students also skipped the examination as they couldn’t get the centre of their choice

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha JEE 2020 Odisha engineering candidates
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp