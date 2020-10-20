STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Collector seeks disciplinary action on Gunupur tehsildar  

Since the two sadar RIs are contractual employees, the Collector issued show-cause to them asking why they should not be dismissed from service.

BERHAMPUR: Rayagada Collector Pramod Kumar Behera has recommended disciplinary action against Gunupur tehsildar Lakshminarayan Sabat for allegedly not taking action against illegal stone quarrying at Okilguda.

Behera has also issued show-cause to two Sadar revenue inspectors (RIs) Santosh Panda and Santosh Das and also placed assistant RI Anup Martha under suspension for the blast in a stone quarry at Okilguda on last Friday. Three labourers including a woman had died while six others were injured in the explosion.
Following the mishap, Gunupur Sub-Collector J Sonal along with other officials reached the spot and immediately released `20,000 to families of the deceased and `10,000 to injured persons.

However, demanding action against the quarry operator, locals did not allow the victims’ bodies to be taken for autopsy. The Sub-Collector and PA, ITDA Gorachand Gamang later held talks with the quarry operator who reportedly agreed to pay `3 lakh each to kin of to the deceased and bear medical expanses of the injured workers.

The bodies were then sent for postmortem on Saturday and police registered a case against quarry operators Pratap Jogi, Pradeep Jogi and Harischandra Gomang. It was alleged that the quarry was operating without a valid lease and the explosives used were obtained illegally from Andhra Pradesh.

The district administration had prohibited blasting in Okilguda since it was Maoist-infested area. However, the quarry operators used explosives to blast stones in violation of the order.

Following the mishap, the Rayagada Collector had Sonal to submit a report in this regard. On Sunday, the Sub-Collector submitted his report basing on which Behera recommended action against Sabat.

