STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Gatiroutpatna rape case: Victim's father unhappy with Odisha government's apathy

The 15-year-old victim, a student of Class VIII in the local high school, was gang-raped by two youths for 22 days in a farmhouse near Gatiroutpatna in Cuttack.

Published: 20th October 2020 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Women and students staging protest at Biju Patnaik square in Jagatsinghpur town

Women and students staging protest at Biju Patnaik square in Jagatsinghpur town. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Father of the Gatiroutpatna gang-rape victim on Monday expressed his disappointment with BJD leaders and district officials for not paying a visit to the family’s house at Rankei village in Tirtol following the incident.

He said that except police, no one from the Government has visited his house. "Last Friday, Chauliaganj police paid us a visit to inquire about the circumstances which led to my daughter leaving the house. After a quarrel over petty issue, my younger daughter took Rs 1,000 from my pocket without informing me and went to her sister's house in Cuttack. Police asked for the Identity card of my daughter following which I gave them her Aadhaar card," he said.

The father further said he has requested for compensation to his daughter so that she can continue her studies. But, no one from the Government has visited my house after the incident.

The 15-year-old victim, a student of Class VIII in the local high school, was gang-raped by two youths for 22 days in a farmhouse near Gatiroutpatna within Chauliaganj police limits in Cuttack. Police have arrested the two accused.

Meanwhile, women activists of different organisations and students under the aegis of Pragatisila Janamanch staged demonstration at Biju Patnaik square in Jagatsinghpur town on the day demanding stringent punishment to the accused in gang-rape of the minor girl at Gatiroutpatana of Cuttack and immediate rehabilitation of the victim.

Protesting the rise in crimes against women and girls in the State, the agitators alleged that ruling party leaders are busy campaigning for the BJD candidate in Tirtol bypoll but are yet to visit the victim’s family members. No steps have been initiated to rehabilitate the victim and compensate her family members.

Coordinator of the Janamanch Prachi Patnaik said the accused the accused persons should be punished harshly to set an example for others. Besides, the Government should stop sale of liquor and install CCTV cameras at important bus stands like Badambadi and OMP in Cuttack as well as Baramunda & Master Canteen in Bhubaneswar. 

Among others, prominent women activists Mamta Parida, Lucky Sahoo and Manasi Mallick participated in the demonstration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gatiroutpatna rape case Odisha gang rape
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp