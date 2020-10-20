STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches 'Mo Bidyut' portal, app

The Chief Minister said that visiting government offices for public services should be a thing of the past unless statutorily mandated.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the launch. Also seen is 5T Secretary VK Pandian on Monday

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik during the launch. Also seen is 5T Secretary VK Pandian on Monday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched an electricity consumer service portal Mo Bidyut and its mobile app to provide efficient, time-bound and transparent online service to the people of the State.

Launching the portal and app through video conference, the Chief Minister said that this will benefit more than 89 lakh electricity consumers of the State. Announcing that electricity services will now come under Mo Sarkar, he said people now need not run to various offices for new connections, bill payment or grievance redressal. 

Stating that this is one more transformational initiative under the 5T mechanism, the Chief Minister said that visiting government offices for public services should be a thing of the past unless statutorily mandated.

With the launching of the portal, consumers will, henceforth, be able to avail services pertaining to new power connection up to 5 KW for domestic, general purpose and specified public purpose like irrigation, pumping and agriculture within 48 hours, energy bill payment and grievance redressal relating to the service, he added.

The Energy Minister and senior officials will be in touch with the consumers for their feedback, the Chief Minister said and appealed to the consumers to take advantage of this facility to resolve their electricity service related issues in a simple, easy and quick manner. The app will soon be available in Google play store for download, he added.

The portal, www.mobidyut.com, is a bilingual online integrated platform covering all four power utilities of the State such as TPCODL, NESCO, WESCO and SOUTHCO. Minister of State for Energy Dibya Shankar Mishra said the department is committed to provide efficient services to people in a transparent manner under the 5T initiative. 

Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Principal Secretary of Energy Nikunja Bihari Dhal and GRIDCO Chairman Sourabh Garg were also present on the occasion. 5T Secretary VK Pandian coordinated the programme.

NEW INITIATIVE

  • People need not run to various offices for new connections, bill payment or grievance redressal from now on

  • The MoBidyut app and website will benefit more than 89 lakh electricity consumers of the State 

  • The portal, www.mobidyut.com, is a bilingual online integrated platform covering all four power utilities of the State such as TPCODL, NESCO, WESCO and SOUTHCO

