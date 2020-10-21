COVID-19 costs Odisha's Jeypore its 100-year-old ‘Aparajita Puja’, lathi procession 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: For the first time in 100 years, the ‘Aparajita Puja’ and traditional lathi procession will not be performed at the Dussehra ground in Jeypore.

In view of the pandemic, the district administration has decided not to hold the ceremony which marks the end of the 10-day festival and directed temple management committees to hold the puja inside the Bhagabati temple. Bhagabati is the presiding deity of Jeypore.

It has also denied the permission to carry out the procession where along with lathis (bamboo sticks), palanquins of goddesses are also taken as part of rituals.

Earlier this year, Jeypore Dussehra Committee headed by MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati had decided to not to hold the procession. But it did allow limited number of devotees to carry only four palanquins for the puja on Dasami night as locals eagerly wait for a glimpse of the goddesses.

The district administration has, however, asked puja committee members to refrain from doing so as it may draw large number of people and increase chances of virus spread.

Collector Madhusudan Mishra said, “We have to be careful during the festive season. So, we have decided to restrict religious activities in public for the next two months.”

Meanwhile, the festive business has been badly hit as markets wear a deserted look.

The garment sector is one the worst-affected since almost six months and traders were hoping to redeem losses during Dussehra. But all their hopes are dashed with market activities dipping due to the Covid-19 situation.

Continuous rains for last one week has also dissuaded locals from venturing out.

“It is for the first time that Jeypore main market is wearing such a deserted look,” sighed Tuna Paricha, a local garment trader.

Secretary of Jeypore Chamber of Commerce V Pravakar also stated it is a tough time to carry out business.