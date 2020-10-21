NIT-Rourkela’s smart building tallest in city

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A smart building with modern amenities was inaugurated virtually by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on the premises of National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) here on Tuesday.

The 72-feet high building, the tallest in Steel City, has been built at a cost of around `95 crore and spread over 7,000 sq metre. It comprises seven floors and a 14-storey tower block.

Pokhriyal said since NIT-R has been performing well in terms of academics and placement, students will be inspired not to go abroad for studies. Lauding the institution for adopting five villages under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, he said, the new facility would go a long way in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India.

The building will have a sophisticated conference centre, library, academic and examination wings. Besides, the board room, senate hall and offices of the Director and other senior officials would also be shifted to the new facility. A telescope will be installed atop the building and provisions made for the department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, Physics and Astronomy to make observations on climate and solar system.

NIT-R Director Prof Animesh Biswas said all administrative activities of the institution will now be carried out from the smart building. He said the facility would add to the grandeur of the campus and enhance the institution’s brand value.