STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

NIT-Rourkela’s smart building tallest in city

The building will have a sophisticated conference centre, library, academic and examination wings.

Published: 21st October 2020 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

The smart building at NIT-R

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A smart building with modern amenities was inaugurated virtually by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on the premises of National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) here on Tuesday. 

The 72-feet high building, the tallest in Steel City, has been built at a cost of around `95 crore and spread over 7,000 sq metre. It comprises seven floors and a 14-storey tower block. 

Pokhriyal said since NIT-R has been performing well in terms of academics and placement, students will be inspired not to go abroad for studies. Lauding the institution for adopting five villages under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, he said, the new facility would go a long way in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India. 

The building will have a sophisticated conference centre, library, academic and examination wings. Besides, the board room, senate hall and offices of the Director and other senior officials would also be shifted to the new facility. A telescope will be installed atop the building and provisions made for the department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, Physics and Astronomy to make observations on climate and solar system. 

NIT-R Director Prof Animesh Biswas said all administrative activities of the institution will now be carried out from the smart building. He said the facility would add to the grandeur of the campus and enhance the institution’s brand value. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela National Institute of Technology-Rourkela
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp